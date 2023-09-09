Live
- Uncertainty continues over Naidu's shifting, TDP cadre follows convoy
- Biden applauds India's space milestones; India and US may send astronauts to ISS
- ‘Jawan’ is all set for the weekend bash
- G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration unveils a 12-point vision for a better global future
- On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
- Galla Jayadev slams YCP govt for arresting Chandrababu
- When is Grandparents’ Day 2023 in India? Date, History, Facts, Quotes, and Celebration
- Opposition in AP condemn Chandrababu Naidu's arrest
- ‘Haddi’ serves as platform to voices of transgender community- Director Akshat Ajay Sharma
- Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood needs heroes like Elvish Yadav
Just In
On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
As his film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all rumours of the franchise getting shelved and said that the second and third installments of Brahmastra are in progress.
As his film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all rumours of the franchise getting shelved and said that the second and third installments of Brahmastra are in progress.
There were rumours doing the rounds that parts two and three of Ayan’s dream project have been shelved.
He took to Instagram, where he shared a video comprising scenes from the film and wrote: "On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of ‘Brahmastra.’ ‘Brahmastra’ part two and three development in progress."
The filmmaker captioned the post: "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the creativity, all the hardwork, and for all the lessons in film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit!”
‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in 2022 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna in important roles.