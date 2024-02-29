Only Bhansali can make you do 8 rounds in a 30-kg costume: Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha has expressed admiration for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, highlighting his unique ability to push actresses to their limits. Richa made the comments at the slate event for Netflix, where the upcoming show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' was announced.

In reference to her experience working with Bhansali, Richa shared, "There's nobody else like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who can make you do 8 rounds in a 30 kg costume, sit down and shed a tear from your left eye for the close-up shot. Until the time you don't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you won't know your true potential."

The upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the OTT space. The series boasts a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle in the 1940s, the series delves into the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the intertwined stories of courtesans and their patrons. Richa Chadha's admiration for Bhansali's directorial prowess adds anticipation to the series, suggesting a unique and compelling narrative on the horizon.