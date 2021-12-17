Pankaj Tripathi Shared A New Poster From Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Movie

One of the busiest actors of Bollywood, Pankaj Tripathi is all enjoying the best phase of his career. He is part of Ranveer Singh's 83 movie and is sharing the screen space with the 'Khilji' actor for the first time in his career. Off late, he shared a new poster from the movie and raised the expectations on the movie.

The whole reel Indian Cricket team of 1983 World cup are seen in the balcony of the Lord's ground. Sharing the pic, he also wrote, "83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83".

Well, Prithviraj Sukumaran is presenting this movie in Kerala and thus he also started the countdown for the release of the movie.

Ranveer Singh shared the video of Prithviraj and is all excited for the release of this movie. Prithvi spoke about the movie and said he is eagerly awaiting for the release date as he want to witness the 1983 world cup journey of the Indian cricket team. Ranveer also wrote, "cclaimed actor and filmmaker, @therealprithvi , kicks off the countdown to 83! #7DaysTo83. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.

Well, let also check the Indian reel team of the 1983 world cup…

• Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

• Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

• Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

• Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

• Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

• Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

• Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

• Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

• Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

• Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

• Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

• Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

• Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

• R Badree – Sunil Valson

• Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

• Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

This movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 just a day before the Christmas festival! It is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films banners. Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife while Pankaj is the manager of the Indian cricket team!

There are also speculations that Ranveer Singh is once again collaborating with Kabir Khan for another interesting project!