Parents-To-Be Alia And Ranbir Express Gratitude With A Sweet Note

It is all known that Bollywood's cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy and surprised all their fans. It's great news and the whole Bollywood is celebrating it with much joy! They shared a cute pic from their scanning room and made the day. Most of the actors and fans showered love on the couple and also congratulated them with sweet messages and wishes. Off late, Alia shared a cute pic from their wedding album and thanked all and sundry for their good wishes and blessings.





































































































Alia shared a beautiful pic from their wedding album and thanked all her fans for their unconditional love. "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you".

Alia and Ranbir looked cute all in smiles and sported in classy attires. Alia wore an orange salwar while Ranbir sported in a white kurta! They tied a knot on 14th April, 2022 amid close family members and industry friends in Mumbai itself!

Even Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt and a few other family members of this couple expressed their happiness and dropped unseen pics of the couple on their social media pages.

On the other hand, the couple is all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'. The first part of this series 'Shiva' will hit the big screens on 9th September, 2022 so, the makers dropped the trailer 100 days ahead of the release and treated all the fans. This movie has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Dhruv Sehgal, Saurav Gurjar and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.