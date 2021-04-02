Parineeti Chopra to awe audience with her performance

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the good reviews that she has got for her powerful and versatile performances in three back to back films -- The Girl On The Train (TGOTT), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) and the latest release Saina. Pari reveals that going forward she will only look to 'shock and awe' people with her film choices that will allow her to showcase her acting skills effectively.



Pari says, "I'm currently over the moon with the reviews that I have got for TGOTT, SAPF and Saina and I realised that what audiences and critics loved was my decision to pick versatile roles that helped me shine as a performer. Going forward too, my film choices will be instinctive, bold and hopefully I will be able to shock and awe people like I have done with these three back to back films."

For Pari, 2021 has started on a good note and she intends to capitalise on this positive momentum. She says, "They have been praising my work and saying things like Parineeti 2.0, return of Parineeti, the power packed hattrick of Parineeti Chopra, it feels very special and rare as no actor has achieved this feat of releasing 3 films in one month and I cannot believe it. It's been a good start to my year because people have really liked what I have tried to do on screen."

She adds, "Their love is a big validation that I should always get out of my comfort zone and shake things up for myself. It's a big lesson that I have learnt and I'm going to ensure that I apply this when it comes to my film choices going forward."