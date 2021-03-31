Popular TV Actor Arjun Bijlani Doles Out About The Worst Relationship Advice He Received

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani is all known for his awesome screen presence and handsome appeals. He stays active on social media and also treats his fans with his frequent updates. Off late, he spoke to the media and opened up about the relationship advice he received. Well, Arjun Bijlani got hitched in 2013 to his girlfriend Neha Swami and this couple is blessed with six-year-old son Ayaan.

Speaking to the media about relationships, he said, "Usually, people tell you to break up. They say, 'Jam nahi raha hai toh break up kar lo (if things are not working out, you should break up).' That is the worst thing to say to somebody. Because one problem for that person is very small in terms of its magnitude but the life that you have lived for such a long time is far better than that one problem that you are making such a big issue about."

He added, "I think everything is solvable, you just need to talk it out. That is the best thing you can do. And, of course, you need to love somebody for you to even want it to be solved in the first place. If there is no love, you can't solve it anyway, because you are going to behave differently,"

In the past, Arjun also shared his views about OTT releases, "I have been meeting people. When you try to shift a medium, it's not easy, you have got to do it the right way. The way TV functions is totally different from how OTT functions. It depends on what kind of projects you want to be a part of, and the kind of scripts you crack for yourself".

He also added, "There is so much content for every age group. I want to do something which is more acting oriented. I don't want to be a part of any web series, which has no script but just bold scenes and bad language".

Well, even Mouni Roy also spoke about Arjun Bijlani to the media and said, "Of course I have had! Arjun Bilani. We have known each other forever and during the entire season of Naagin 1, we used to fight all the time. It was such a high-intensity show. 16-18 hours, nange pao (barefoot) in Film City, climbing trees, getting down, dancing in those pathareela (stoned) floor and all… It was very gruelling, that experience, but then it gave us what it did".