Pratik Gandhi opens up about the challenges of comedy in ‘Madgaon Express’

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who has been garnering acclaim for his performance in the recently released film 'Madgaon Express', shared insights into the intricacies of comedy on the screen. He emphasized that the moment when everyone is laughing during a scene in any comedy film is the most delicate point in the narrative.

In a conversation, Pratik discussed his experience of venturing into comedy on the silver screen for the first time. Having previously honed his skills in comedy through theatre, adapting his craft and timing for the screen posed a significant learning curve for him as an actor.

Pratik remarked, "Comedy is one of the hardest genres to pull off for any artiste. One has to be really mindful about the timing and how to land a punchline, it’s a matter of milliseconds. If you miss the beat, then no matter how powerful your punchline is, it won’t land and won’t incite laughs."

He elaborated, "Also, I feel that the point when everyone is laughing in a scene is the most vulnerable point for the actors involved and also the larger narrative. It’s because the jokes are getting added up, you have to feed off the energy of your co-actor and take it forward in the right way. If two actors have landed a solid punchline but the third actor misses the beat, it will spoil the whole scene."

'Madgaon Express', produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is currently enchanting audiences in theatres. As Pratik Gandhi continues to captivate viewers with his versatility, his insights shed light on the meticulous craft of comedy, underscoring the significance of impeccable timing and collaborative energy in delivering laughter on the big screen.