Preity Misses Her Husband Gene Good Enough On The Occasion Of Their 5th Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actress Preity Zinta always stays active on social media and treats her fans with her frequent posts. Be it the throwback pics, glam-filled clicks or any funny pics, she stays close to her fans makes us keep an eye on her Instagram page. Off late, this 'Veer Zara' actress is celebrating her 5th anniversary today and on this special occasion, she shared a heart-felt post… Actually Preity got married to Gene Good Enough on 29th February, 2016… As it is not a leap year, she is celebrating the special occasion on 1st March, 2021…

Actually Preity and Gene are a thousand miles apart from each other on this special day, thus she is feeling alone and dropped this lovely message on her Instagram.









In this pic, Preity and her husband Gene Good Enough are seen together in all winsome smiles. This pic was clicked amid the snowy island when they were on a vacay. She also wrote, "Happy Anniversary my love 😍You're the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole❤️❤️ Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here 😘 #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting."

Preity Zinta got hitched to her long-time American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on 29th February, 2016… This dimple beauty moved to Los Angeles after her wedding and visits India frequently on her business tours.

Speaking about her work front, she was last seen in 'Bhaiaji Superhit' alongside Sunny Deol in 2018. Now, she is busy with the IPL 2021 season preparations as she is one of the co-owner of Punjab Kings franchise.