Preity Zinta Thanks Hrithik Roshan For Helping Her During Her Long Flight Journey…

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is blessed with twins a few days ago. She along with her husband Gene Goodenough shared this good news with all their fans through social media and named her little tots Gia and Jai. Since then, she is happily enjoying motherhood. Well, Preity flew from Los Angeles to India for the first time with her kids and guess what, she received help from Bollywood's ace actor Hrithik Roshan in handling her twins during her long flight journey. Hrithik was flying back from Los Angeles to India and happily helped Preity.



This 'Veer Zaara' actress shared a beautiful pic with Hrithik on her Instagram page and thanked him for handling the kids during the long journey… Take a look!

Along with sharing a beautiful pic with Hrithik Roshan, Preity also wrote, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart. Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest 😍 From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting".

Earlier, Preity announced the arrival of their twins through a social media post… She wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया".

Well, Preity Zinta married her long-time American partner Gene Goodenough on 29th February, 2016 in Los Angeles. Preity is staying with her husband in Los Angeles after marriage and regularly visits India.