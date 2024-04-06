Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life’ crosses Rs 100 Cr milestone in nine days

'The Goat Life', touted as India's largest ever desert film, has made history by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark within nine days of its release. Distributed across 1,720 screens globally, the movie has garnered widespread acclaim and impressive box office success.



Director Blessy expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response, emphasizing the decade-long journey of dedication and perseverance that went into bringing this vision to fruition. "The film has been a labor of love for over sixteen years, and witnessing its reception by audiences worldwide is truly a blessing," he remarked.

Entering its second week, 'The Goat Life' continues to dominate booking platforms, boasting record-breaking reservations that surpass previous blockbuster hits like 'Crew', 'Tillu Square', and even the highly anticipated 'Family Star', starring Vijay Deverakonda.

In addition to its domestic success, the film has also shattered records in the Middle East, setting a new benchmark for the highest lifetime collections of any Malayalam film in the UAE alone.

Produced by Visual Romance, 'The Goat Life' boasts a stellar cast including Prithviraj, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Indian talents like Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, alongside renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.

Elevating the cinematic experience are the contributions of Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty, who have lent their expertise to the film's music direction and sound design, respectively.

With its monumental success and universal acclaim, 'The Goat Life' stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team, resonating with audiences worldwide and setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema.