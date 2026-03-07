Priyanka Chopra opens on differences between Bollywood and Hollywood

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about the key differences between the film industries of Bollywood and Hollywood, highlighting how the pace and style of production vary significantly between the two.

The 43-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and entered Hollywood with the thriller series Quantico in 2015, shared her experiences in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Chopra Jonas, the American film and television industry follows a highly structured and time-bound approach to shooting schedules. She explained that productions in the United States typically operate with detailed shot breakdowns and strict timelines, which creates pressure on the crew to complete scheduled work within a specific day.

“In America, we are very specific about when we shoot what and how,” she said, noting that most productions expect teams to complete their planned schedules without delays.

In contrast, she said the pace of filmmaking in India is often more flexible. Shoots may pause for several days or even weeks between sequences, allowing actors to work on multiple films simultaneously. This structure, she explained, is one reason why actors in the Indian film industry often manage several projects at the same time.

Chopra Jonas, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, said both industries have systems that work effectively in their own contexts.

The actor also expressed gratitude for the continued support she receives from Indian audiences. Over the course of her career, she has earned several honours, including the National Film Award (India) and the Padma Shri.

Known for acclaimed performances in films such as Fashion, Mary Kom, The Sky Is Pink, Barfi! and Bajirao Mastani, Chopra Jonas said the support of her fans continues to guide her decisions as she navigates her international career.