Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her 'Changing Body' After Crossing 30

Global diva Priyanka Chopra always stays active on social media and treats her fans with frequent posts. She also responds on mental and health issues and also gives tips to all her fans on how to deal with them! Off late, Pee Cee opened up on changing her relationship with her body after crossing 30. This ace actress spoke about various issues at Victoria Secret's VS Voices podcast and shared a lot of things about her personal and professional issues.



She started off by saying, "Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

She also added, "I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, 'You are looking different, you are ageing', this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn't have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed… I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell".

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, she will next be seen in Matrix 4, Text For You and Citadel movies.