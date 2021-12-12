Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up The Shooting Of 'Citadel'

Global actress Priyanka Chopra is all busy with a handful of movies in Hollywood. Off late, she wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Citadel' and shared a few BTS pics on her Instagram page…

Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "It's a wrap on #Citadel

Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards @amazonstudios".

In the first pic, she is seen sitting on a reel moon with her co-actors and posed to cams in all smiles. The second one is with the director and he all busy in taking a selfie! The last two pics are the natural ones of PC as she posed sans makeup surprising all her fans.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a beautiful video on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of UNICEF as she is the goodwill ambassador of this prestigious organisation!

She collated all the special moments spent with children in this video and wrote, "UNICEF is an organization that has worked tirelessly for children since WW2, and today marks their 75th anniversary.

Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information… the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life. My journey with @unicef and @unicefindia has been a privilege and an honour and I'm so proud a part of the family as a Goodwill Ambassador. I'm looking forward to the next 75 and more!"

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Text For You, The Matrix Resurrections, The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, Happiness Continues and We are One Family movies. Thus she is now a busy bee and all her dates are jam-packed!