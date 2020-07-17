Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: Who Killed Thakur Raghubeer Singh?

Raat Akeli Hai Trailer: This Netflix original movie is creating a buzz on the internet… Being a suspense drama, it holds all the suspicious links and thrilling elements. So, we all need to wait and watch how does the Police Inspector Nawazuddin Siddique (Jatil Yadav) will chase the mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai movie is going to be released on Netflix on 31st July, 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and made us know the plot of the movie…

The trailer starts off with the sudden demise of Thakur Raghubeer Singh who was a powerful local politician… He is murdered brutally and thus Inspector Jatil Yadav starts off his investigation. He first suspects Thakur's family members and then questions Radhika Apte who was all set to marry Thakur. Well, this movie is based on a dark secret and is creating a buzz with its intriguing trailer. Each family member is suspected in this murder case drama as each one of them has a hidden motive.



Even Radhika Apte also took to her Instagram page and unveiled the movie poster…

Nawazuddin Siddique is all seen in serious Police avatar deeply thinking how to find the culprit…

This movie has Radhika Apte, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Ila Arun in pivotal roles.

Raat Akeli Hai movie is directed by Honey Trehan and is produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies banner.