Radhe: Salman Khan Is In Complete Action Mode Turning Into An Ferocious Cop

It is a complete action treat for all the Salman Khan fans! As the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai' is out a few minutes ago, it is creating noise on social media with all the action elements.



Salman Khan shared the trailer on his Twitter page along with dropping a new poster from the movie. Take a look!





The trailer starts off by showing the effects of drug consumption on youth. Then enters Randeep Hood who is essaying the role of antagonist in the movie with his gang. He keeps the city under his control with his deadly acts. Then the Mumbai Police department hands over this case to the encounter specialist Radhe who enters in his style. His modish appeal and fun-filled chemistry with the lead actress Disha Patani made the trailer worth watching.

The trailer ends with high-end action and chase sequences. His ultimate face-off with Randee Hooda and powerful dialogue "Ek Baar Mei Commitment Kardi Tho Agli Baar Main Apne Aap Ki Bhi Nahi Soonoonga" has made all the fans of Salman Khan to celebrate!

The movie will be released on 13th May, 2021. Initially, it was locked for EID 2020 release but due to the Covid-19 lockdown and further issues, the makers are all set to bring it to the big screens in the next month.

Well, speaking about the Radhe movie, this action thriller is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has Disha Patani as the lead lady. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai movie is directed by Prabhudeva and is bankrolled by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan and Nikhil Namit under the Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios banners. This movie will not only be released in the theatres but also on ZEE5 with its pay per view service on ZEEPlex.

Speaking about Radhe's release, Salman Khan's spokesperson spoke to the media and doled out, "It's imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times."



