Raj Kaushal’s Sudden Demise: Rohit Roy Says, ‘'I Can Never Forgive Him For Leaving Without Saying Goodbye'

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away this morning at the age of 49 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. His sudden demise shocked many Bollywood celebrities and most of them came to support Mandira Bedi in this tough period.

Raj Kaushal's funeral was attended by Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Dino Morea and a few other Bollywood stars. They all consoled Mandira and turned teary-eyed.



Raj Kaushal's bestie Rohit Roy spoke to the media and turned emotional. He said, "There is no way one can come to terms with Raj's passing. He was one of the most happy, positive and vibrant people around. He never had anything negative to say about anyone… nor did anyone have anything negative to say about him. He was the kind of friend anyone would give an arm to have in their life. He stood by people through thick and thin. I will never forgive him for going away without saying goodbye."



Even Dino Morea spoke to the media and said, "Mandira was very distraught. I felt terrible just looking at her in that state. I will go to their house in the evening when she is a little settled. I will go and sit with her for a little bit."



Even Anupam Kher, Madhavan, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta and a few other Bollywood celebrities mourned for Raj and dropped messages on their Twitter pages.



Anupam Kher

Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi & family for your irreparable loss. 🙏#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/HrzULdJhYd — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 30, 2021

He shared a couple of pics of Raj and his family and wrote, "Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi& family for your irreparable loss. #OmShanti".

Madhavan

I just don't know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal1. Our world just got very very small. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KBZZz7ejVF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 30, 2021

He also shared a throwback pic of Raj and Mandira and also wrote, "I just don't know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal1. Our world just got very very small."

Arshad Warsi

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

Neha Dhupia

Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can't believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I'm shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj pic.twitter.com/gC6zYQdazo — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2021

Lara Dutta

Raj was one of the first and nicest people I met in the industry. Dearest @mandybedi you are not alone in your grief. Prayers and strength to you, Vir and Tara. RIP Raj. #RajKaushal — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 30, 2021





RIP Raj Kaushal