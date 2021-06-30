Raj Kaushal's Sudden Demise: Rohit Roy Says, ''I Can Never Forgive Him For Leaving Without Saying Goodbye'
- Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away this morning after suffering from cardiac arrest.
- His funeral was attended by a few Bollywood celebrities like Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni and Dino Morea.
Bollywood's ace filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away this morning at the age of 49 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. His sudden demise shocked many Bollywood celebrities and most of them came to support Mandira Bedi in this tough period.
Raj Kaushal's funeral was attended by Ronit Roy, Apurva Agnihotri, Samir Soni, Dino Morea and a few other Bollywood stars. They all consoled Mandira and turned teary-eyed.
Raj Kaushal's bestie Rohit Roy spoke to the media and turned emotional. He said, "There is no way one can come to terms with Raj's passing. He was one of the most happy, positive and vibrant people around. He never had anything negative to say about anyone… nor did anyone have anything negative to say about him. He was the kind of friend anyone would give an arm to have in their life. He stood by people through thick and thin. I will never forgive him for going away without saying goodbye."
Even Dino Morea spoke to the media and said, "Mandira was very distraught. I felt terrible just looking at her in that state. I will go to their house in the evening when she is a little settled. I will go and sit with her for a little bit."
Even Anupam Kher, Madhavan, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta and a few other Bollywood celebrities mourned for Raj and dropped messages on their Twitter pages.
Anupam Kher
He shared a couple of pics of Raj and his family and wrote, "Deeply saddened & shocked to know about the sudden demise of #RajKaushal! A friend, a film maker & a very positive man. Have some great memories of working with him & spending time with him few years back. Sorry dearest @mandybedi& family for your irreparable loss. #OmShanti".
Madhavan
He also shared a throwback pic of Raj and Mandira and also wrote, "I just don't know what to say. No words nor lines can express how devastating this news has been. One of the nicest guys with a heart of gold is now lighting up the heavens. Farewell my bro @rajkaushal1. Our world just got very very small."
Arshad Warsi
Neha Dhupia
Lara Dutta
RIP Raj Kaushal