Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away: There Will Be No 'Chautha' Held Due To Pandemic Circumstances
Bollywood's legendary actor Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away yesterday afternoon. He was suffered from a massive heart attack and was declared dead immediately after arriving at the hospital. He was aged 58 and was living with his brother Randhir Kapoor since Covid-19 lockdown at his Chembur bungalow. The last rites of this veteran actor were held yesterday night at Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur bungalow and Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre, Neil Nitin Mukesh and a few others were present during the funeral. Off late, Kapoor family announced that, there will be no 'Chautha' held due to the current pandemic situation.
Neetu Kapoor dropped the same information on her Instagram page… Have a look!
Along with the pic of late Rajiv Kapoor, this post reads, "Due to current pandemic circumstances, there will no Chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped the same post on her Instagram…
The sudden demise of Rajiv Kapoor has left the whole film industry in shock and even it is a great loss to Kapoor family. They are not still recovered from the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda. Now, within a few months, Rajiv Kapoor also breathed his last leaving Randhir Kapoor in teary eyes.
Even a few Bollywood stars like Lata Mangeshkar, Manoj Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar left heartfelt condolences through their social media posts.
RIP Rajiv Kapoor…