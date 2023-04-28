Rajkummar Rao And Alia Bhatt Pen Heartfelt Notes For Winning The Prestigious Filmfare Awards

The most-awaited Filmfare Awards 2023 event was held yesterday night in Mumbai. Most of the A-listers of Bollywood made their presence and sashayed the red carpet with their glamorous avatars. Well, as expected Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi movie bagged maximum awards and our dear Gangu also won the 'Best Actress' award for the night. Even Rajkummar Rao also bagged the 'Best Actor' award for his 'Badhaai Do' movie. Both of them penned heartfelt notes sharing the beautiful pics on their Instagram pages.



Rajkummar Rao

Along with sharing a beautiful video that showcased him holding the black lady, Rajkummar Rao also wrote, "Won the Best Actor Popular Award last night at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 for #BadhaaiDo. Thank you God. This one is very very special. My 4th black lady and this wouldn't have been possible without you my love @patralekhaa who always pushes and encourages me to do good work. Thank you love for always being there. Thank you my most beautiful family both in Gurgaon and Shillong. Big Thanks to YOU guys, our audience for giving so much love to our #BadhaaiDo. I love you guys. Thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the most wonderful Jury. Thank you #Harshwardhan Kulkarni mere bhai and congratulations. You're a magician and always keep this magic alive. #BadhaaiDo gave me a brother for life. @bhumipednekar Mubarak ho meri dost. Thank you for being such a wonderful Co-actor and for taking this beautiful journey with me, nobody could've played Suman better than this. Buddy hai yaar tu. Thank you @sheeba.chadha ji for that hug on the terrace. Every Shardul needs a mother like you. Congratulations on your win.

Thank you @chum_darang @gulshandevaiah78 and @seemabhargavapahwa ma'am #ShashiBhushan for adding so much to this story with your sheer performance.

Thank you @jungleepictures @amritapndy for backing this beautiful story. Thank you #VinitJain sir for your trust on this story.

Thank you @anishjohn83 mere bhai for making this process so joyful and for your immense talent and just for being you.

Thank you #Akshat and @sumadhikary for bringing this important story alive for the world and congratulations guys.

Thank you @ameetdhanwani , #Mamta #Bhavna #Anup the whole team at @jungleepictures.

Thank you @swapsagram mere bhai. #Prateek #Kirti @rohitrchaturvedi you guys are phenomenal and I love you guys.

Thank you @itsamittrivedi #Khamosh and @vijayganguly for such beautiful music and choreography. #LoveIsLove. And for those of you who haven't seen this beautiful film yet. It's available on @netflix_in".

Right from Bhumi Pednekar to the makers, Raj thanked each and every one who worked for the movie and showed off his gratitude…

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked lovely holding the black lady and also owned a modish look wearing an off shoulder complete black gown. She also wrote, "The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. "No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir - that's my blockbuster." I left that set a different person - and that was ONLY because of this amazing team! Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt!

I've always said you make the world believe in magic - and if on this journey I can be even half as hard working, half as dedicated and driven as you - I will consider myself very fortunate! To my audience - my fans, my family! Thank you for being my constant inspiration to do better. Always. My whole team, I am me, only because of you. You keep me in one piece. And last but not the least! My beautiful family that grounds me and keeps me steady - Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you .. my other mom — my mom-in-law & my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn't there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me. Eternally grateful".

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi bagged a total of 10 awards for the night and turned into the biggest winner of the Filmfare 2023 event…

'Gangubai Kathiawadi':

Best Film: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida