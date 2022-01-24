Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' Is Going To Release On This Date

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do' trailer will be out tomorrow! With this great news all the movie buffs are excited to watch out a glimpse of this film. Now, the latest news is that the movie will hit the theatres in the next month itself.

Rajkummar released a small promo of the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Going with a peppy background score, it showcased the lead pair Rajkummar and Bhumi coming out of a cupboard. The lead actress looked beautiful in the red bridal lehenga while Raj owned a handsome appeal dressing up in a blue suit. They posed with awesome expressions and looked amazing! Sharing the promo, Raj wrote, "सिर्फ़ एक दिन में आएगा ट्रेलर Closet के बाहर।

आपके दिल में जगह बनाने आ रहे हैं भूमि और राजकुमार।

#BadhaaiDoInCinemas".

Earlier, he released a new poster of the movie and announced the trailer release date… Rajkummar was seen in cop attire while Bhumi looked cute in the bridal wear. Both are seen closing each other's mouths in order to keep a secret! He wrote, "Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas. Can't keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow! #BadhaaiDoInCinemas".

According to the sources, this socio-comedy movie will be out on 11th February… "The makers are clear on bringing this film to the big screen. Several test screenings have taken place over the last few months, and the response from target groups has been on the positive side. After Badhaai Ho, it's time for Badhaai Do and the team has decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11".

The source added, "The cinema halls are operational in Maharashtra right now, however, Delhi is still shut. There is chatter and hope within the industry that Delhi cinema halls will reopen with 50 percent occupancy cap by the first week of February. If not February 11, then Badhaai Do will hit the screen on February 18. That's the plan for now. Much like Badhaai Ho, the core target audience rests in Mumbai and Delhi, which is the reason why the two markets need to be operational".

Rajkummar Rao is essaying the role of a Police officer in this movie and will be seen as Shardul while Bhumi will be his love interest portraying the role of Sumi who is a physical education teacher. Sheeba Chaddha will be seen as her mother. This movie will hit the screens on 4th February, 2022 in the theatres. This movie is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. Earlier locked release date was 11th February and will target the Valentine's Day weekend!