Rajkummar Rao And Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr And Mrs Mahi Shooting Gets Wrapped Up

It is all known that Bollywood’s ace actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao teamed up for a sports drama Mr And Mrs Mahi. This is their second collaboration after Roohi and thus, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers shared big news announcing that the shooting of this most-awaited movie is wrapped up. They also shared beautiful pics celebrating this special occasion on social media…



Along with the makers, even Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao also shared beautiful pics from the wrap-up party and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the ‘It’s A Wrap’ clapboard, they also wrote, “AND IT’S A WRAP FOR MR. & MRS. MAHI! Ready for the final innings, we’ll see you soon in cinemas near you!”

Jahnvi Kapoor shared a pic of beautiful scenery while Rajkummar dropped the same clapboard pic on their Instagram Stories.

Going with the earlier released movie announcement video, it introduced the lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as Mahendra and Mahima. They are on the same path of making the country proud with their game. Being a cricket drama, even the commentary as the background voice made the video worth watching!

This sports drama is helmed by Gunjan Saxena fame Sharan Sharma. Yes, he is teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time and this time it's a completely different genre being the cricket drama. Going with the tagline, ‘No Dream Is Ever Chased Alone’ also raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner.