Rajkummar Weds Patralekhaa: Groom Shakes His Leg To His Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Song On His Special Day

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao tied a knot with long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa yesterday. Even the official wedding pictures are also released by the newlyweds on social media. They looked awesome and happy in all smiles on their big day. Even the reception was also held yesterday night amid a few close family members. Well, according to the sources, the handsome groom shook his leg to his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan's popular songs during the reception event.



A close source revealed that, Rajkummar Rao is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and thus requested a live band especially for SRK songs and also shook his legs during the reception party. "Since Rajkummar is such a big SRK fan, it was a given that songs from SRK's films would play at the wedding. Rajkummar had requested the band to play his favourite songs from Shah Rukh Khan's films".

Well, the reception event was attended by a few A-listers of Bollywood like Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and Farah Khan Kunder. Well, even the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal ji attended the reception and blessed the couple along with sharing the pic on his official twitter page… Take a look!

चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/eNLf8xy8GR — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 15, 2021

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं।. (Attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life.)"

The newlyweds looked awesome in the reception attires. Patralekhaa shined draping a designer and traditional saree and teamed it with an elegant shawl. Her antique emerald choker and bun hairdo upped her party attire. Coming to the handsome bridegroom, he looked suave in the black-white suit!

Even the ace choreographer Faraj Khan also attended the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and blessed the couple… She shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram page and was all happy!

She also wrote, "You don't marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can't live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. ♥️ #goldencouple".

Rajkummar Rao looked all happy sporting in an elegant traditional wedding attire while Patralekhaa is in all smiles and looked beautiful and royal in the maroon designer wedding saree. Her emerald maang tikkaand antique jewellery upped her charm! On the other hand, Farah Khan also looked awesome in the white kurti.

Well, Farah also shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram Stories and was seen tying the 'Sehra' to RajkummarRao…

She wrote, "Dulhe ka sehra… #weddingof the year @Rajkummarrao and @patralekhaa…

Sharing the beautiful wedding pics, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa… Here's to forever... and beyond".

Well, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met in 2014 on the sets of Hansal Mehta's CityLights movie and gradually fell in love. Finally, after their love bond of 11 years, they got married today and started new innings of their life…