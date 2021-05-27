Rakul Preet excited about playing condom tester

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry. She enjoys a craze in Tamil cinema as well as Bollywood cinema. The actress recently signed an interesting film in Bollywood, in which she will be seen as a condom tester. This is an interesting role and Rakul has never played a character as such.

Talking about the role recently, Rakul Preet Singh opened up that it is very exciting as well as thrilling to play a role like a condom tester. Rakul Preet Singh feels that it is very important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted manner.

The actress is excited to get back on to the sets to begin the shoot soon. As of now, she is waiting for the lockdown to come to an end. The actress is also busy with a couple of films in Telugu.