Rakul Preet: Laughter is my everyday therapy

Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh has shared the therapy she effectively uses every day.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram from her Madivian getaway. She is seen in over-water hammock. "Laughter is my everyday therapy!!" she wrote alongside the image. Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama "MayDay".

The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after "De De Pyaar De". The actress will also be seen in "Doctor G" and a cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

