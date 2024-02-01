Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky changes wedding venue from abroad to India after PM’s call

Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh, set to embark on their marital journey, have decided to shift their wedding venue to India, influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within the country.

Originally planning a destination wedding overseas, the couple opted for an intimate two-day celebration, concluding on February 21 in Goa, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s call. Initially, the duo had meticulously planned their wedding in the Middle East, but a last-minute decision was made in mid-December to relocate the festivities to India.

A close source revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian Prime Minister in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

Despite the significant changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and a desire to contribute to its growing economy. This decision not only reflects their commitment to India but also aligns with economic goals, providing a boost to the local wedding industry.