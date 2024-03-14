Rakul Preet's Spicy Red Ensemble Breaks the Internet; See pics

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has dazzled her fans with stunning snapshots, flaunting a bold red ensemble and setting social media ablaze with admiration.

Recently, Rakul took to Instagram to share a series of captivating images, showcasing her in a striking backless, halter neck red crop top paired with matching flared pants, exuding confidence and style.



Her makeup game was on point, featuring glamorous smokey eyes and glossy lips, while her hair was elegantly tied in a ponytail. Adding a touch of elegance, Rakul accessorised with golden jewellery, including earrings and bangles, completing her ensemble with chic red stilettos.

Accompanying the post was a simple yet intriguing caption adorned with a red chilly emoji and the word ‘season’ capturing attention and igniting curiosity among her 23.7 million Instagram followers, who showered her with praise for her captivating look of the day.

On a personal note, Rakul recently tied the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani in a beautiful ceremony held in Goa on February 21st. The wedding festivities included both Sikh 'Anand Karaj' and Sindhi-style ceremonies, symbolising the couple's diverse cultural backgrounds.



Meanwhile, fans eagerly await Rakul's upcoming projects, including 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2,' promising more opportunities to witness her undeniable talent and impeccable fashion sense.

