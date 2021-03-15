Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar To Be Seen In A Complete Different Avatar

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar's next movie is 'Ram Setu'. Being one of busiest actor of Bollywood, he always keeps a couple of projects in his hand. Off late, the release date of 'Sooryavanshi' is announced on the occasion of Rohit Shetty's birthday. Now, another news is doing rounds in Bollywood that, this 'Khiladi' actor will be seen in a complete different avatar in 'Ram Setu' movie. According to the sources, Akshay will reach to 'Ayodhya' on 18th March along with the director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Well, Dwivedi spoke to media and doled out about the movie…"What better way to embark upon the journey of 'Ram Setu' than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram. Having visited Ayodhya several times myself, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule with blessings from the holy temple of Lord Ram. We are scheduled to hold our mahurat shot in Ayodhya and commence our filming on an auspicious note".

Sharma spoke to media and doled out Akshay's new look, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir's fans are in for a totally new avatar".

He also spoke about the female leads Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, "They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now!"

He further added, "I first read newspaper coverage about a court case related to a project to build a shipping canal in the shallow straits between India and Sri Lanka and the issues that the project was facing. I found this to be an opportunity to explore the truth behind an Indian legend and was amazed at the magnitude of the subject. It's like I was being presented with the possibility to bring forward a true story that would connect generations of Indians to a part of our heritage that was not getting the attention it deserved. I pitched the first draft of the screenplay to Akshay sir and he immediately came on-board".

Finally, he concluded by saying, "For 'Ram Setu', there will be strict protocols in place, including travel and stay bio-bubbles, frequent health checks and a professional agency on-board to manage these protocols all through. Given the complexity of the story and ensuing locations, VFX etc, the production will be spread across multiple schedules over the next few months".

On the occasion ofDiwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming moving 'Ram Setu'. This flick will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners.