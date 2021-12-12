Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s ‘Bramhastra’ Motion Poster Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Bollywood's love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on the big screens with the 'Bramhastra' movie. Being the most-awaited movie of Bollywood, all the fans of these ace actors are eagerly waiting for any interesting update regarding the movie. Thus, the makers have considered their request and are all set to treat them with the motion poster.

Alia Bhatt shared this good news with all her fans through her Instagram page by unveiling the motion poster release date… Take a look!

The video unveils the motion poster release date… It is all interesting with awesome BGM. The makers are all set to introduce their Shiva on 15th December, 2021… Sharing this video, Alia also wrote, "Just as Ayan says: The time feels right! Come, step into the world of Brahmāstra with us on 15th December and be a part of this epic journey. Register now to meet us soon! Link in Bio #Brahmastra".

This ambitious project of Ayan Mukerji also features, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy in other important roles. According to the sources, the last schedule of this movie was shot in Mumbai. Now, speculations are doing round in Bollywood that, the makers have zeroed the release date of this action-adventure project.

Earlier, a source close to the Bramhastra team revealed, "The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks".

Bramhastra movie is being directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. As the director Ayan termed the movie as a 'romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format', there are many expectations on it as it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores!