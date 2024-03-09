  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Randeep Hooda flaunts clean-shaven look for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' promos

Randeep Hooda flaunts clean-shaven look for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar promos
x
Highlights

Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', shared pictures of his latest photoshoot, and is looking absolutely dapper in them.

Mumbai: Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', shared pictures of his latest photoshoot, and is looking absolutely dapper in them.

Taking to social media, Randeep, who stars in the film in the titular role, shared a series of photographs from the promotions of the movie.

He is wearing a round-neck grey T-shirt, a beige-coloured casual blazer, and matching trousers. He is sporting a clean-shaven look, and it was rounded off with matching sneakers.

Randeep is stealing the hearts of his fans with his cute smile.

The post is captioned as: "Adversity is that power which evaluates a man's true worth and takes him further in life- #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar #OOTD".

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X