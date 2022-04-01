Randhir Kapoor Says, He Doesn't Have Dementia And 'Ranbir Is Entitled To Say What He Wants'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor recently told in an interview that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is suffering from the early stage of dementia and asked him to call his late father Rishi Kapoor after watching 'Sharmaji Namkeen' movie… Off late, the media reached Randhir Kapoor and questioned him about his health… But Randhir Kapoor who is 75 years old said that he is not suffering from dementia.

His statement reads, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April last year)."

When the media asked him why Ranbir said it, he doled out, "Ranbir ki marzi (Ranbir's wish), he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

Ranbir Kapoor's statement reads, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, 'Tell dad (Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor) that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'."

Well, Randhir Kapoor recently moved from his ancestral Chembur house to the Bandra area in Mumbai to stay near his daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and his wife Babita. He said, he is all happy as his kids meet him frequently as he is near to them.

Randhir Kapoor lost his two brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in the last couple of years and thus, he wanted to stay near his family. Rishi ji passed away in April, 2020 after batting for two years with cancer and coming to Rajiv Kapoor, he suddenly breathed his last February after suffering from a massive heart attack…

Speaking about Rishi Kapoor's last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi ji passed away when the shooting is in progress and thus Paresh Rawal completed his role and thus the movie holds two different persons essaying the same role for the first time in Indian cinema.

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey under Excel Entertainment and McGuffin Pictures banners. This movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi and Taaruk Raina. This movie had a direct OTT release and aired on Amazon Prime from 31st March, 2022.