Rani Mukerji slams regressive thinking

Actress Rani Mukerji says it is regressive thinking on stereotyping actresses on the basis of their marital status and parenthood.

"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses.

Having been in the industry for a while now, I'm aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It's regressive thinking," Rani said.

She added: "I'm delighted with the love that audiences have showered on my last three films." Rani has given power pact performances with 'Mardaani,' 'Hichki' and 'Mardaani 2' in the recent past.

'Mardaani,' came right after her wedding. 'Hichki' came after she welcomed her daughter Adira and taken a sabbatical from acting.