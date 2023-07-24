Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani …’ locks lengthy run-time

Live
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” is slated for a grand release on 28th July. After a very long time, Karan Johar wielded the megaphone for this family entertainer. The latest update is that the movie cleared all the decks for its theatrical release.
The CBFC panel awarded a U/A certificate for this big-budget flick. The runtime is locked at 168 minutes (2 hours and 48 minutes), which is lengthy. We have to wait and see can Karan Johar weave his magic once again with this family entertainer.
Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy are the writers. The family entertainer also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Ronit Roy in supporting roles. Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios jointly produced the biggie.