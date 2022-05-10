Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' Release Date Is Changed

Bollywood's energetic actor Ranveer Singh who is all set to entertain his fans with the Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie this week, is also lined-up with a few more interesting projects. Rohit Shetty's Cirkus being one of them, there are a lot of expectations on it. The movie was scheduled to release in July but now the makers pushed the release date to Christmas and took a brave decision to face off with Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Ganapath as they are also ready to hit the screens for the year-end gala festival!



Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh shared the new poster of this movie and announced the change in the release date… Take a look!

Well, with this poster, it is clear that Ranveer Singh and Varun will essay the dual roles and Jacqueline and Pooja Hegde are the lead actresses of this movie. Along with them even a few noted and popular actors are also part of this movie and it is slated to be a complete family entertainer.

Director Rohit Shetty also shared the same poster and wrote, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!! #CirkusthisChristmas @rohitshettypicturez @tseriesfilms".

Speaking about the change in release date, he also said, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere." Taking to Instagram Jacqueline also posted, "Here is our much awaited first look of our movie #Cirkus ! Releasing on Christmas, December 2022!"

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth. Along with the lead actors even Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Rohit Shetty's directorial is being produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie will now hit the theatres for Christmas 2022!