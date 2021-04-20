Ranveer Singh: There are no failures in life, only lessons

Bollywood star, youth icon, fashion icon, entrepreneur and actor. It's taken Ranveer Singh just over a decade to tick all those boxes and establish himself as an entertainment super brand who promises a maverick surprise, every time he hits the public gaze, on or off the screen.

Ranveer's success as a celebrity lies in his ability to balance two very different aspects of being a new-age Bollywood star. He is equally at home cutting an impromptu eccentric picture -- mostly highlighted by his irreverent sartorial choices for the media glare -- as he is while showcasing well-prepared perfection while living his protagonist in films such as "Bajirao-Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".

Ranveer would tell you it is important for him to draw from life's experiences, in order to take his on-screen roles to the point of authenticity.

"For each different character, one has to tap into one's own bank of experiences to make the portrayal truthful, visceral and honest. I deeply empathise with the underdog characters that I have played because I have been through a similar journey in my own life," says the actor.

He finds a special connect with Murad, his character in "Gully Boy", as well as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the upcoming "83". For Ranveer, playing Kapil, who captained an underdog team to India's first-ever World Cup win in 1983, was about acting out a historic moment of triumph against all odds.