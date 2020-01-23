Read: What Sara and Ibrahim have impact as Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan spoke elaborately about his three children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur as well as his divorce with Amrita Singh, in a recent interaction.

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has spoken elaborately about his three children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur as well as his divorce with Amrita Singh, in a recent interaction.

The actor clear how his divorce affected his life and children.

Pinkvilla has taken Saif's interview, one can see him in the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, playing a father, revealed how he broke the news of his separation and subsequent divorce.

Stating the situation as the "worst thing in the world", the actor said:

"I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can't be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so many changes. I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can't really imagine... parent is a strange thing, you can't really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don't like to think of them making out, you don't think of them really joined. So, it's like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also."

Describing, how his family is modern in the way everyone is respectful of each other, he said that one has to make the most of whatever situation they fall in and that life is beautiful.

"Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything's alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids," he added.

While interview, the actor has also revealed that no child should be deprived of a warm home.

In the early 1090s, saif Ali Khan had married Amrita Singh, while he was in his early 20s. However, their marriage did not last long and the couple separated in 2004.