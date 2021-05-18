Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Speaks About Being A Star Kid

Bollywood's late actor Rishi Kapoor's elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an avid social media user. She always stays active on her Instagram page and treats her fans with frequent posts. She also shares throwback pics of her family and makes the netizens to keep an eye on her photo-sharing application page. Off late, she spoke to the media and opened up about being a star kid.

She started off by doling out, "Advantage kya hota hain (What's advantage)? We have grown up with the name and have got used to it. Besides, you might get a lot of eyeballs due to your family name when you are starting a brand, but later the brand speaks for itself".



She also added, "If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena (Kapoor, her cousins) are star kids but their work has spoken for itself; their success comes purely from their talent. They are superstars only because they are great at what they are doing".



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is an ace jewellery designer and keeps on sharing her creative add-ons on her social media pages. She got hitched to a businessman Bharat Sahni on 25th January, 2006. After the sudden demise of her father Rishi Kapoor, she is staying in Mumbai with her mother Neetu Kapoor. She is being the strongest pillar for her mother and supported her to make her comeback to the big screens after 7 long years.

