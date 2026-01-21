Ridhi Dogra: Always trying to discover something new about myself

Mumbai: Actress Ridhi Dogra, who is all set to step into “The 50”, says that she is always trying to discover something new about herself and that the upcoming reality show felt like a challenge that would allow her to “step out of my comfort zone.”

“As an actor, I’m always looking at new ways of unlearning and pushing myself out of the bubble actors can get into,” Ridhi shared.

She added: “I’m always trying to discover something new about myself, and The 50 felt like a challenge that would allow me to step out of my comfort zone.”

What sets this journey apart is the absence of a character to portray.

Ridhi said: “It allows me to step into a whole new world where there’s no character. All I will do is show up as myself, and you, the audience, will watch me as I go beyond my comfort zone.”

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support she’s received over the years, Ridhi calls her fans her guiding force.

“My audience and well-wishers are my support and my angels, the wind beneath my wings,” she says.

As she prepares to enter what she calls the “lion’s den,” Ridhi is eager to share every high, low, and learning moment with those who have stood by her journey.

Riddhi is known for Asur, The Married Woman, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Woh Apna Sa. She also participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Before she entered the television industry, Ridhi was a dancer in the Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute.

In 2013, she participated in Nach Baliye 6. Ridhi also played Savitri in Savitri, Aditi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Nisha in Woh Apna Sa. She was seen in The Married Woman, which featured her in the titular role, directed by Sahir Raza.