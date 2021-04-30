Rima Jain Remembers Rishi Kapoor And Says Neetu Kapoor Is Organizing An Online Pooja Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic

Today being the first death anniversary of Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor has organized a havan and amid the strict Covid-19 rules, all the other family members of the Kapoor family will attend it through a Zoom call. Ranbir and Alia Kapoor have already reached Neetu Kapoor's place to take part in the Pooja.

Meanwhile, Rima Jain spoke to the media and reminisced about her dear brother Rishi Kapoor. She said, she all low because she lost two of her brothers in last year and her elder one Randhir Kapoor is in the hospital.

She spoke to the media about Rishi Kapoor and said, "We miss him, too much has happened in our lives."

She also added, "His going away has also created a great void in our lives. I have lost two brothers (Rishi Kapoor & Rajiv Kapoor), and one brother (Randhir Kapoor) is in hospital, so I am not in a very good frame. Just pray, and I hope his soul rests in peace. I just miss him. Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom".

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor has reminisced her uncle through heartfelt social media post:

Even Simi Garewal also reminisced Rishi Kapoor and spoke to the media:

"I spoke to Neetu for a long time on the phone when she was taking care of Chintu at the hospital in Mumbai. It was during the lockdown last year and she had been isolated and alone in the hospital for a month. She wept as she told me how weak he had become. The next day he died".

She also added, "Chintu was very fond of my sister Amrita, and she and I literally prayed for his health at the gurudwara while he was in NY. Neetu knew about it and kept messaging me, writing, 'Keep praying Simi'. I met him last at the Bachchans' 2019 Diwali party and he broke through the crowds to come and hug us. He looked so good; he was slim and glowing! We talked with great affection from both sides that night. That was our last meeting".