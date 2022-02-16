RIP Bappi Lahiri: Bollywood Celebs Mourn For The Loss Of This Legendary Music Composer

It is all known that legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri ji passed away yesterday night around 11:45 PM in the hospital. He aged about 69 and was getting treated in a private hospital from one month. He was also discharged on Monday but suddenly after his health got deteriorated, he was once again shifted to hospital on Tuesday. But suddenly he passed away leaving all his fans and the Bollywood industry shocked!

His daughter Reema ji spoke to the media and doled about the final rights of her father… She released an official statement… "It's a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. - Mrs. Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri."

Well, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, who treated the legendary singer also spoke to the media and said, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight."

Even Kajol, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan and other celebs arrive at Bappi Lahiri's residence and paid respect to Bappi ji…

Bappi ji's last song was 'Bhankaas' for Bhaagi 3 movie in 2020… Well, the director Ahmed Khan reminisced him and turned emotional. He spoke to the media and said, "For me he has been this sweet, cute legend. He is the same in real life too as he is seen in all his interviews. One thing I like about him is his enthusiasm for work even at this stage of his career. Also, he was so up to date with the current times,"

He also said, being a child actor, he got an opportunity to meet him at his early age. "I was acting in a film called Aaj Ke Angaarey (1988) and the music of the film was done by Bappi Da. I was 12 years old then and got to meet him. He remembers me from that time. He would always say, 'You were a kid and now look at you, you have become a director'. So, when we worked on Baaghi 3, I liked the fact how he didn't treat me as a kid because he has seen me grow up, but as an abled director who is handling this project. Having said that, everytime I met him I became a child (Laughs!)."

He also concluded by saying, "I made it a point that Bappi Da sang for this song and so I made him sing at least a stanza, which he did. He really enjoyed it. At his age he was so active, Baapi Da just passed away too early."

Well, Suniel Shetty also mourned for his loss and said, "Bappi Da was an absolute legend, a great musician but I think an even better human being. So loving, so affectionate, so respectful. God bless him. I think there are huge losses this year. Earlier, Lata Ji and now Bappi Da. Heartfelt condolences and strength because these legends can never be replaced. Rest in Peace Dada, Love You."

Bollywood's ace actress Rani Mukerji also mourned for the loss of Bappi Da and said, "India has again lost one of her precious gems. Bappi uncle is and will always be the most iconic musical personality of Indian cinema. His music was legendary, his versatility as a composer was unmatched. A truly self made man, a great son to his parents, a wonderful husband and a great dad. My Mum and Bappi uncle were childhood friends from Calcutta. It's a personal loss for our family, my mother is devastated. While the whole world mourns his loss, I can't help but think of all the memories I have of him from my childhood. I will miss him dearly, his smiling face and kind personality will always be a happy memory. I pray that Chitrani Aunty, Rema, Bappa and the entire Lahiri family find the strength to go through this loss. It's too sad, he went too soon. Bappi uncle rest in peace, the heavens have earned an angel today."

Even Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and a few others reminisced Bappi da and mourned for his loss through social media…

Bappi Da gave us some great musical films like Saheb, Mohabbat , Insaaf Ki Awaaz and Zindagi ek jua…the song pyaar bina hain kahan re will remain iconic.. Will miss his warm , humble and child like innocence always… 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ID4m5UpA2E — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 16, 2022

He shared a collage of Bappi Da and wrote, "Bappi Da gave us some great musical films like Saheb, Mohabbat , Insaaf Ki Awaaz and Zindagi ek jua…the song pyaar bina hain kahan re will remain iconic.. Will miss his warm , humble and child like innocence always…".

Rest in golden glory Bhappi da. Thank you for the music. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RyA6TnQjWn — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 16, 2022

Thank you for so many happy memories with your music to millions, Bappi da ❤️🎶 Deepest condolences and strength to friends, family and fans🙏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 16, 2022

She wrote, "Thank you for so many happy memories with your music to millions, Bappi da. Deepest condolences and strength to friends, family and fans".

Shocked to hear about #BappiLahiri Ji's demise. Bappi Da, you have left the world, but you will stay in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to the family. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qyh2EbkKtg — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 16, 2022

Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir 🙏#RIPBappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/UPrJ8utWIl — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 16, 2022





Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏻#RIP #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/WlSBwAdaCV — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 16, 2022

Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gl5XY3dPwh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 16, 2022

He left a video message and mourned for the loss of Bappi da…

First my Dad, then Lataji, now #BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. :( My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs. Lahiri and the grandkids. I'm still unable to process this. :( — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 16, 2022

He turned emotional with the demise of Bappi ji and wrote, "First my Dad, then Lataji, now #BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs. Lahiri and the grandkids. I'm still unable to process this."

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji . Can't believe my next door neighbour is no more . Your music will always remain in our hearts . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

He wrote, "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji . Can't believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts . ॐ शान्ति ! Lived with #BappiLahiri da like brothers as his next door neighbour for more than 40 yrs. His love and affection towards our family will be missed.

Can't believe this. I am numb and speechless. Industry has lost a diamond. ॐ शान्ति !"

RIP Bappi Da…