RIP Sameer Sharma: Varun Dhawan And Siddharth Malhotra Mourn For This Young Actor's Demise

We all know that young television actor Sameer Sharma has hanged himself in his apartment and was found dead on Thursday in his apartment.

Well, as of now the reasons for his suicide are still not known as there was no suicide note found in his apartment. This actor has a good bond with Bollywood actors thus Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra have mourned for Sameer's sudden demise and left RIP posts on their Instagram stories.

Siddharth Malhotra





Bollywood young actor Siddharth dropped an image from Star Plus popular daily soap 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke' and reminisced Sameer Sharma. He also wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate #RIP Sameer Sharma…".



Varun Dhawan





Even Varun Dhawan too to his Instagram stories and dropped the image of Sameer Sharma who is popularly known as Shaurya Maheshwari of 'Yah Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke' fame. Varun wrote, 'RIP Sameer Sharma' and mourned for his death.



This 44-year-old actor is a popular TV actor and worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke. He was found dead in Neha building in Chincholi Bunder. His watchman first found him hanging and then society members informed to Police. According to sources, he breathed his last a couple of days ago itself and till Police officials reached the flat, already the dead body was in a state of decomposing.

Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes also said that, they took Sameer to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead.