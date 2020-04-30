Rishi Kapoor Demise: Alia Bhatt Pens Down A Heartfelt Note On This Great Actor

Leaving the Indian Film Industry in total shock, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has us all alone and breathed his last today morning in Reliance Foundation hospital.

This Bollywood actor is fighting with leukemia from two years and ended his battle this way. It was just yesterday we lost the versatile actor Irrfan Khan and today a big shock awaited for all the filmy fans. Both legendary actors left the world in a span of few hours and made it hard for all the fans to digest the news.

And the deadly Corona has made us locked at home making us lose the chance of witnessing the charm of these actors for one last time.

We have already seen many celebrities and actors penning down their heartfelt posts on their social media accounts as couldn't appear for his last rights… Now, the Kapoor Khandhan dearest friend Alia Bhat has shared another post which will definitely make us go teary-eyed.

She was one among a few members who attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral… Have a look at the posts!

The first one is the beautiful image of both Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor… They are seen holding close and it was clicked when they are young!!!This one is with Ranbir Kapoor… Rishi ji is seen holding his son when he is a little one!!!Finally, a heartfelt post… Alia has penned down that, she has been close to her Rishi uncle from past two years and he guided him father… She termed him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller and an extremely passionate tweeter. She also penned that the warm hug received from him will always cherish her!!!

She finally ended saying that "I Love You Rishi Uncle…"

RIP Rishi ji… We will miss you a lot!!!