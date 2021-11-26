Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Shower Their Love On Their Son Riaan On His 7th Birthday

Bollywood's power couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their elder son Riaan's 7th birthday with much joy… They also showered love on their lovely son with beautiful birthday posts and treated all their fans with wonderful pics and a video!



Riteish Deshmukh

Bollywood's ace actor Riteish leaves no chance in showering love on his family. He shared a cute video with his son Riaan and wished him jotting down, "A hug and a kiss is all I want from you… I will shamelessly beg for it all my life…. For you it may mean nothing but for me it's my whole world. Happy Birthday My Life …. Riaan.

PS- @eoinmorgan16 I love you - but am struggling to get some love from my son."

Genelia Deshmukh

Along with sharing a couple of beautiful pics with their dear sons, Genelia also penned a heart-warming note… She wished her son jotting down, "My Dearest Baby Boy, I have a zillion wants,desires and wishes for you but what you have taught me is, that those are mine and not yours… So today I want to promise you that I will always put your wants before mine… When you want to fly, I will not try to be your wings but rather the wind beneath your wings… If you are don't hold the first place, I promise to not to get disappointed but rather show you the beauty of a second place or maybe even show you that being last in the line still has its own specialness, it's own grit, it's own determination. But most of all to assure you

That I will always be in front of you to cheer you on

Behind you to have your back

And next to you so you aren't walking alone

Happy Birthday Riaan..

I Love You My brave brave boy".

Genelia and her sons Riaan and Rahyl twinned in floral outfits and looked all happy in smiles! Well, this cute couple got hitched on 3rd February, 2012 and are blessed with two sons Riaan and Rahyl.