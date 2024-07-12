Riteish Deshmukh credits SRK, Salman for shaping his acting career

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently shared insights into the significant impact that Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have had on his acting journey. Speaking candidly, Riteish described their influence as invaluable and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside them.

"I've always been a passionate film enthusiast, often watching three to four movies a day. Until 2002, I watched every Hindi film on a VHS player, and my love for Hindi cinema remains unmatched. During my teenage years, I was an avid fan of SRK and Salman. Working with them on screen has been a dream come true," Riteish revealed.

Riteish's admiration for Hindi cinema dates back to his formative years, where his fervor for films shaped his career aspirations. The chance to collaborate with his idols, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, was a significant milestone in his professional journey.

"Their influence on me during my formative years was immense, and collaborating with them has enriched my journey in the film industry beyond measure," Riteish added. The actor credits the two superstars for shaping his understanding of cinema and inspiring his performances on screen.

Riteish has enjoyed a versatile career in Bollywood, showcasing his talent across various genres, from comedy to drama. His experiences working with Shah Rukh and Salman have not only been professionally rewarding but also deeply fulfilling on a personal level.

Looking ahead, Riteish is set to take on the lead role of Dr. Prakash Chauhan in the upcoming medical drama 'Pill'. As he continues to explore diverse roles and expand his acting repertoire, Riteish remains grateful for the guidance and inspiration he has received from the iconic Khans of Bollywood.

This heartfelt acknowledgment from Riteish Deshmukh highlights the enduring influence of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the next generation of actors, illustrating the lasting legacy of these Bollywood giants.