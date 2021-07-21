Riteish, Sonakshi, Saqib Saleem in horror comedy ‘Kakuda’

Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem are all set to come together for a horror comedy digital film titled "Kakuda". The film goes on floors on Tuesday in Gujarat and is slated to release digitally in early 2022.

"Kakuda" explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The trio are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi shared, "Considering the current situation, a fun comedy film is truly the need of the hour. I loved the script of 'Kakuda' from the moment I read it. It's the kind of movie I would enjoy watching as an audience."

Riteish added, "I can't wait to jump right in and work on the film with Sonakshi and Saqib. I personally love the horror comedy genre and 'Kakuda' is a great opportunity for me to explore the part of a ghostbuster." "A great script, a gifted director, a supportive producer and supremely talented co-stars; what more can one ask for in a film? 'Kakuda' is going to be a fun ride," shared Saqib Saleem.

"Kakuda" marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Marathi films like "Classmates", "Mauli" and "Faster Fene". The film has been written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. Ronnie Screwvala will be backing the project while Salona Bains Joshi is the associate producer.