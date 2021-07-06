Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Meet The Family Of Ranveer And Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar is set to showcase another love story on the big screens and this time too, he is all coming up with an ensemble cast just like his previous blockbusters. The movie is titled as 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and has Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles. Along with revealing the lead actors, this time, he also introduced the complete entertaining family members of his Rocky and Rani.

Karan Johar treated all the fans of Ranveer Singh on his 36th birthday announcing this big news!





Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey! Meet the rest of the parivaar today at 2pm! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/Wc53dhxkMM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021





Well, this is the title poster which is filled with colourful art! Along with sharing this poster, Karan also wrote, "Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey! Meet the rest of the parivaar today at 2pm! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK".

Stating it as a different love story, Karan has already raised the expectations on the movie.





Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK@aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/bUZur2MGv8 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021





Next in the line is the introductory video of the lead actors Rocky and Rani families. Guess what it is Jaya Bachchan who is going to essay the role of Rocky's mother and when it comes to father, he is none other than Dharmendra. Coming to Rani's side, he enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Along with introducing the families, he also wrote, "Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK".





This ensemble cast makes this story even closer to my heart. Meet my all time favourite actors and the extraordinary family of Rocky and Rani! Coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK@aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/6jU2iiUCoR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021

The poster has all the casting details of the movie. He also wrote, "This ensemble cast makes this story even closer to my heart. Meet my all time favourite actors and the extraordinary family of Rocky and Rani! Coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK".



Speaking about the movie earlier a source revealed to media that, "Like all Karan Johar directorial's, casting plays a key role on this one too and he was clear on having a formidable ensemble on board with actors from across generations. When he narrated the script to Jaya ji, it was an instant yes from her as she loved the character. The film in question is a rooted love story with strong family emotions."

He added, "The title of the film is centered around the two characters played by Ranveer and Alia. It's essentially a Prem Kahani of the two leads."

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie is being directed by Karan Johar and he is all to set don the filmmaker hat once again for his most awaited movie. He is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. It will be a 2022 release!