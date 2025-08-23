Rohit Roy designs a special video for wife Manasi Joshi Roy, suggests couples' to always "rekindle romance"

Mumbai: Rohit Roy who is head over heels in love with his wife Manasi Joshi Roy recently took to social media in sharing a beautiful piece of advice for every couple.

Sharing a very traditional yet beautiful video of his wife Mansi Joshi Roy, Rohit captioned the video as, "Whenever asked for tips on lasting relationships, my one constant has been- Try and rekindle the romance every opportunity you get.

Romance gets stale and practicality seeps into every relationship after a few years and it's your job to go back and realize why you fell in love with her in the first place.

Manasi irritates the f@&k out of me on a daily basis (no strike that, on an hourly basis) and I return the favour with equal fervor !"

The caption further read, "But both of us are also very quick to get back and find that happy space coz we have no idea what the argument was about..

No marriage is without its own set of unique challenges.. but if you treat everyday as a new day and every year as your first anniversary, more often than not, the happy will outweigh the ugly... These are not words from any book on relationships, this is what we have lived through and I still feel happy when I create a reel for her that makes her smile... So keep doing these little things for each other. Giving up is the easy way out, but for me, marriages are forever. They might be made in heaven but they have to survive on earth, so do your best."

Rohit Roy and Manasi Joshi are touted to be one of the most ideal couples of the entertainment world. Back in the day, Rohit was working as an assistant director in Kunal Kapoor's office, where he saw Manasi's photographs for a project. It was love at first glance for Rohit. He called her for an ad film, but it didn't work out due to her busy schedule.

Soon after, Manasi ended up going to the same office for another ad shoot and it was here when Rohit bumped into Manasi. The couple after a courtship of seven years, walked the aisle on June 23, 1999. Manasi and Rohit are parents to a daughter Kiara. The couple are going strong even after 26 years of marital bliss.