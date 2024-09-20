Rohit Shetty Reveals How Salman Khan’s ‘Wanted’ Inspired the ‘Singham’ Series

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have become a power duo in Bollywood, delivering box-office blockbusters every time they team up. With their next project, ‘Singham Again,’ expectations are sky-high. Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest installment of the ‘Singham’ franchise, and rumors of a special cameo have only heightened excitement.

Recently, the internet was buzzing with reports suggesting that Rohit Shetty has roped in Bollywood's very own Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, for a cameo. If true, this would mark the first-ever collaboration between Salman and Rohit Shetty, which has undoubtedly amplified the anticipation. According to the rumors, Salman Khan would reprise his iconic role as Inspector Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series.

While this rumored cameo is exciting, fans were quick to dig up an interesting fact: Salman Khan already has a deep-rooted connection to the Singham series. Soon after reports of his appearance in ‘Singham Again’ went viral, an old video of Rohit Shetty resurfaced, where he credited Salman’s 2009 action film Wanted for inspiring him to create the Singham series.

In this viral clip, Rohit Shetty shared how Salman's ‘Wanted’ sparked his interest in mass action films. He recalled, "I made Singham because of Wanted. At that time, multiplexes were rising, and no one was making mass entertainers anymore. But Wanted came in and changed the game." The success of Wanted in multiplexes, with audiences whistling and cheering, made Rohit realize that mass entertainers were far from over. It was this realization that led to the birth of Singham in 2011, which has since become a beloved franchise.

https://rb.gy/62j869





If the rumors are true, Salman's cameo in ‘Singham Again’ will bring the story full circle. Salman, who inspired Rohit to create this action-packed series, might now join the Singham universe as Chulbul Pandey. It’s an exciting prospect for fans of both stars.



Aside from Salman Khan's rumored cameo, ‘Singham Again’ boasts an impressive star-studded cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar playing pivotal roles. This multi-star ensemble promises to make the film a major event in Indian cinema.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to witness the action unfold. ‘Singham Again’ is set to hit theaters on November 1, and Salman Khan’s potential cameo will undoubtedly be the cherry on top of this much-anticipated film.