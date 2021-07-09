Ronnie Screwvala welcomes Richie Mehta for Bhopal Gas Tragedy Series

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming project, a series based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy gets Richie Mehta, the critically acclaimed and Emmy Winning creator to join the force as the writer, director and showrunner.

Taking to their social media, RSVP movies shares, "As we continue to tell stories that need to be told. We are delighted to have Richie Mehta on board.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala's work etches a different league with "The Lunchbox" and "The Happening" amongst others. Teaming up with Richie Mehta, who as a creator scaled great heights by winning International Emmy for "Delhi Crime" series. The duo is sure to raise the bar unfathomably high. RSVP's landscape of upcoming projects includes "Pippa", "Sitara", "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Tejas".