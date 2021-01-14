Sachet Tandon Opens Up About His Wedding And Relationship With Parampara

The Composer and lyricist duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur of Bollywood have surprised all their fans with their announcement of the wedding. This cute couple tied a knot on 27th November, 2020 and kept their relationship secret from the fans.

Off late, Sachet spoke to media and opened about his wedding. "Well frankly, we don't know when it all started between us. We both are workaholics. We have been working on music in collaboration since so many years. Music is like our baby, and we were into it so passionately ki kaam karte karte usme sab kuch ho gaya (laughs!)," says Parampara. Sachet echoes saying, "I also had a lot of pressure from my parents. They wanted me to get married soon. I think, at the back of their mind, our families were thinking ki yeh log kitna bhi chhupaye, yeh shaadi toh ek doosre ke saath hi karenge."

This cute couple first met on the sets of reality show The Voice India and were contestants of that show. "Sachet hails from Lucknow, but he has spent time in Mumbai. I was completely new to Mumbai when I came for the show. Post the reality show, as a friend he insisted that I come to Mumbai and look for work. Once back we started working together and got along really well".

Even Parampara also spoke and doled out, "I am sometimes very loud, I don't think what I am saying and then I realise that I could have said a certain thing, a certain way. While Sachet adds, "Also, she is a morning person, while I am not. I can't wake up early (laughs!). Waise hamare music banate waqt bhi nok jhok hoti rehti hai. Waise, I have understood ki Parampara kabhi agar nahi samaj pa rahi ho, toh you need to stay calm for sometime, uske baad sab line pe aa jaata hai (laughs!).Though the differences, I must say Parampara completes me."

Speaking about the wedding which happened at Delhi during Covid-19 times Parampara said, "We were only a 50 of us, but it worked in our favour as we could give each and every guest special attention. Otherwise with too many people it becomes too chaotic. As far as for those who we missed during our wedding, we have planned something for them and should host it very soon."

This cute couple started working together for the movies from 2016 being a perfect combo of Composer and lyricist. They worked together for movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019).