Saina Actress Parineeti Chopra Doles Out ‘Criticism’ About Her Weight Did Not Bother Her: ‘I Agreed With Them’

Bollywood's ace actress Parineeti Chopra who is all set to entertain the audience with the biopic of Badminton player Saina Nehwal has opened up about the body-shaming criticism. Before 2015, Parineeti was overweight and faced many issues with this. However, she opened up about it during an interview and called it 'most ridiculous thing on earth'.

Parineeti gave an interview to Bollywood Bubble and doled out, "I agreed with them that I wasn't looking my best. I wasn't doing my best for my fitness. I think I would have gotten hurt if I was doing everything that I could and I was really my fittest, and then people didn't like the way I looked. I think that would have affected me. But I agreed with them because I knew I wasn't doing my best."

After dropping the photoshoot pics showing off her transformation, she said, "Somehow, I was aware that would happen if I did my job right".

She also added, "Body-shaming is the most ridiculous thing on earth. It is like shaming someone for having black eyes and saying, 'You have black eyes? What is wrong with you? How can you have black eyes?' It is something natural and what you are born with. But every human being should strive to be their fittest. They shouldn't strive to be the skinniest. You can be fit at your body type."

Going with the trailer of 'Saina' movie…

Growing up and looking up to the women around me, I have always got inspired. This is my chance to inspire a little girl out there to follow her passion. In cinemas on 26th March. Watch the trailer now - https://t.co/HLMNlRLJPZ@ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 8, 2021

It all starts off with Saina's mother joining her in the badminton coaching classes which is 25 km away from her home. From there, her journey starts off… With the continuous support and sacrifices of her parents, trainer's strong determination, she reaches the National level. Then enters the coach Gopichand who makes her reach her goal of winning the Olympic medal. But is it not at all a bed of roses for Saina, her hard work made it possible. At a point, there arise the rumours that, Saina will leave badminton, but she once again regains her confidence and bumps into the court full of energy.



Saina movie is being directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. This sports biopic will hit the big screens on 26th March, 2021. This movie has Manav Kaul as Gopichand, Meghana Malik as Saina's mother and Subhrajyoti Barat as Harvir Singh Nehwal (Saina's father).