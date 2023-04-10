Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan teamed up with Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu and Bhoomika for his upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. As the movie is all set to release on the occasion of the EID festival, the makers dropped the trailer and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.

Along with the makers, even Salman Khan, Pooja and Venkatesh shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Salman Khan also wrote, "Did u see the trailer with your bhai n jaan ? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer https://bit.ly/KBKJTrailer @hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @IamJagguBhai @bhumikachawlat @boxervijender #AbhimanyuSingh @TheRaghav_Juyal @jassiegill @siddnigam_off".

Pooja also shared the trailer and wrote, "Agar trailer itna damdaar hai toh Eid par dhamaka toh pakka!"

Going with the trailer, it starts off by showcasing romantic glimpses of the lead actors Salman and Pooja Hegde… As Pooja belongs to a traditional Telugu family, Salman meets Venkatesh and his family! Thereafter enters the antagonist Jagapathi Babu who holds a complete intense action backdrop but as Venkatesh is against violence, Salman Khan takes the charge of clearing off Venky's problem. He protects them from Jagapathi Babu. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and interesting showcasing Salman Khan in a long bob hairstyle!

This movie has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Amrita Puri and Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in a song.

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!